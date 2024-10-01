Individual under accusation for alleged second endeavor to assassinate President Trump pleads not responsible.

Ryan Wesley Routh is faced with five charges, including attempting to assassinate, gun-related offenses, and assaulting an officer. He has pleaded not guilty to each charge in federal court.

Routh made an appearance in court wearing tan prison attire and glasses, occasionally. He acknowledged understanding the charges leveled against him during the brief hearing.

According to prosecutors, Routh, armed with a Soviet-engineered rifle and two bags filled with bulletproof plates, had a direct line of sight towards Trump's position on the 6th hole green during his golfing session that Sunday afternoon.

Prosecutors argue that Trump was merely minutes away from Routh's line of sight during a detention hearing last week.

Routh was allegedly spotted by a Secret Service agent involved in surveillance prior to Trump's arrival. Upon noticing the rifle barrel's movement, the officer opened fire and sought cover behind a tree to reload. Routh subsequently fled the scene in a vehicle and was apprehended by local authorities within an hour on a nearby highway.

Unlike Thomas Matthew Crooks, who had attempted to shoot Trump during a campaign rally in July, investigators have reportedly uncovered a wealth of information linked to Routh, as well as possible motives behind the alleged assassination attempt.

One primary piece of evidence cited by prosecutors is a letter that Routh supposedly left with a witness who came forward following Routh's arrest.

"This was an attempt on Donald Trump's life, but I fell short. I gave it my all and exerted every ounce of determination. Now it's up to you to complete the task; I'll offer $150,000 to whoever accomplishes it," Routh allegedly penned.

The letter further mentions, "Trump ended relations with Iran like a child, and now the Middle East is a mess."

Routh also penned a self-published book, where he expressed, "You are free to attempt to assassinate Trump, as well as me, for that misguided decision and the dismantling of" the Iran nuclear deal.

In justifying Routh's detention pending a verdict in the case, which was ultimately granted, prosecutors pointed out that Routh has been arrested over 100 times, mostly due to traffic violations. Additionally, they highlighted his travels to Ukraine and Taiwan, indicating his ability to cross international borders.

Routh's case has been assigned to Judge Aileen Cannon, the federal judge who dismissed charges against Trump earlier this year after his legal team argued that Special Counsel Jack Smith had been unlawfully assigned to oversee the investigation and prosecution of Trump.

Given Routh's alleged letter, his actions indicate a deep involvement in politics, expressing strong opinions about Trump's policies towards Iran and the Middle East. Additionally, his travels to Ukraine and Taiwan suggest potential interest in international politics.

