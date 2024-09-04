- Individual sustains severe injuries during garage blaze in Bad Salzdetfurth

In an unexplained incident, a garage situated in Bad Salzdetfurth, Hildesheim district, experienced a fire on Tuesday night. Upon responding to the scene, the fire department discovered the garage and the car inside engulfed in flames, as reported by the authorities. The unfortunate owner of the garage and car endured significant injuries during the blaze. Neighbors provided initial aid before emergency services transported him to a nearby hospital. The fire resulted in the complete devastation of the car and substantial damage to the affected garage and an adjacent one. Preliminary assessments suggest a financial loss of approximately 15,000 EUR. The inquiry into the fire's origin continues to unfold.

The firefighting team worked tirelessly to extinguish the flames, managing to save the adjacent garage from complete destruction. The incident highlighted the importance of regular fire safety inspections and firefighting training in buildings and vehicles.

