- Individual Sustains Serious Injuries - Airborne Rescue Helicopter Dispatched

The authorities in Pforzheim are hunting down an escaping individual using a helicopter. A scuffle broke out in the city center, leading to one man receiving serious wounds and another person swiftly departing the location, as per the authorities' statement. The incident transpired in the afternoon on Emma-Jäger-Straße.

The person who made a hasty exit is depicted by the authorities as being around 1.8 to 1.9 meters tall, boasting short locks and a robust, muscular frame. They were claimed to be donning a blue shirt and a dark cap. The general public is encouraged to contact the investigative unit. The specifics of the situation were initially hazy.

