- Individual suffering severe harm in a hit-and-run incident

A blast at a residential building seriously injured a 35-year-old man. EMS flew him to the hospital in a helicopter, and he's currently fighting for his life, according to law enforcement. Fortunately, the other 22 inhabitants of the multi-living structure escaped unscathed.

As of now, there's no evidence pointing towards a criminal incident. Instead, it seems like the blast might be due to misuse of a propane tank. A data analyst is assessing whether the property is still liveable. In the meantime, the occupants have been relocated temporarily.

Helicopters for rescue were not needed during the immediate aftermath of the blast, as everyone managed to escape safely. However, if the situation worsens or there's a need for evacuation in the future, rescue helicopters could be crucial.

Read also: