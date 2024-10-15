Individual successfully retrieved following prolonged drift in the Pacific Ocean

In August, a 46-year-old man embarks on a boat trip with his brother, aged 49, and his 15-year-old nephew. After some time, communication with the trio disappears. Later on, fishermen find their boat in the Pacific Ocean, with only the 46-year-old survivor on board.

After nearly two months adrift in the northwestern Pacific, a gaunt, bearded man in a hoodie and orange life vest is rescued by fishermen. Russian authorities in the Far East confirmed the rescue via Telegram, noting that the vast sea covers over 1.58 million square kilometers.

Social media pictures display the survivor, who sadly lost his brother and nephew during the journey. The regional prosecutor's office stated, "Two people perished, one endured." They added that the survivor is currently receiving medical attention.

The found boat, carrying the deceased and the 46-year-old, deviated around 1000 kilometers from its intended path, according to the Telegram channel Shot. The trio originally departed from a cape in the Khabarovsk region, aiming for the city of Ocha on Sakhalin Island.

"Contact with them was lost, and their whereabouts became uncertain," the post stated, indicating a month-long search for the boat.

The regional news report sadly confirms the deaths of the man's brother and nephew during the boat trip. The official statement from the prosecutor's office mentions that two deaths occurred during the journey.

