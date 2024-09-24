Skip to content
Individual shatters Ai Weiwei art piece during the inauguration event in Italy's art exhibition.

On Friday at the debut of Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei's exhibition in Palazzo Fava, Bologna, Italy, an individual destroyed one of his sculptures.

At the debut of the exhibition "Who am I?", an individual breached security and decimated the sculpture "Porcelain Cube", crafted by renowned artist Ai Weiwei, on September 20, 2024, in Bologna, Italy.

Video clips from CCTV cameras, shared on Ai Weiwei's Instagram, captured a person aggressively pushing over a sculpture, resulting in its breakage. He then raised a piece of it above his head.

The sculpture in question was Ai Weiwei's prominent blue and white "Porcelain Cube," according to the press representative.

Arturo Galansino, the exhibition's organizer, identified the vandal as someone notorious in the art industry.

"Regrettably, I'm acquainted with the instigator of this thoughtless act from a plethora of unsettling and detrimental incidents related to various exhibitions and establishments in Florence over the years," Galansino mentioned.

Bologna's authorities revealed that a 57-year-old Czech individual had been detained after being apprehended by the museum's security staff. However, the police were unavailable for comment at the time.

As per the press representative, the exhibition, dubbed "Who am I?", commenced as scheduled on Saturday, and the artwork will be replaced by a lifelike reproduction of the cube. The exhibition is scheduled to continue until May 4th.

"Ai Weiwei expressed concern about potential injuries and requested that the remnants of the artwork be concealed and removed," the representative stated.

It remained uncertain how the man managed to gain entry to the building during the exclusive event held on Friday.

The vandal's destructive act against Ai Weiwei's "Porcelain Cube" has raised concerns about the security measures in place for art exhibitions. Despite his notorious style in the art industry, it's unfortunate that such incidents often stem from an unappreciative attitude towards arts.

