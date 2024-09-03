- Individual reportedly made threats towards spouse and law enforcement utilizing a knife.

A 41-year-old individual is under scrutiny for aiming knives at his spouse and two police officers in Nuremberg, resulting in his apprehension. According to police reports, the woman filed a complaint following a disagreement on Monday evening. At the time, the suspect was not present at home. The authorities managed to seize a folding knife and cocaine from the scene.

In an attempt to secure a restraining order, officers returned later that night. Upon their arrival, the 41-year-old displayed aggressive behaviors and brandished a kitchen knife, as per reports. Upon drawing their firearms, the man let go of his weapon but persisted in approaching them. Consequently, he was "apprehended by force." Both officers and the man experienced minor injuries, it was stated.

A breathalyzer test yielded a result of approximately 0.7% alcohol content, a police spokesperson shared. Given the suspicion that he might be influenced by other substances, a blood sample was to be drawn. A judge will determine if the man will be remanded into custody. Current investigations include but are not limited to allegations of physical harm and assault on law enforcement officials.

The woman expressed her concern to authorities about potential harm, given the escalating incidents. Despite multiple warnings, the 41-year-old's actions continue to involve women, including his spouse.

