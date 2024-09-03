Apprehension by elite law enforcers - Individual reportedly issued danger of stabbing at fair

A specialized law enforcement group, the SOU, apprehended a 41-year-old individual in Warburg (Circuit Höxter), allegedly threatening to conduct a knife attack at a fair. He's under suspicion for having previously threatened a knife attack at an upcoming fair in Lübbecke, near Minden, towards another man in the past few days. The individual is recognized by the police and will be held in custody during the fair.

The man's activities drew attention during the two-day investigation led by the Minden-Lübbecke police department. They had been looking into social media tips about a planned knife attack at the "Blasheimer Market" fair, which was set to start on Thursday. On Tuesday, the arrest was made at an identified contact point for the man in Warburg, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The Judge orders pre-trial detention until Monday

Given evidence of the man's potential danger, both regular police officers and SOU forces were mobilized. The 41-year-old is presently being investigated for disrupting public peace through threats, illegal residence, and suspected weapons law violations.

A judge mandated that the man should initially be held in custody until Monday. The Blasheimer Market continues until Sunday.

