- Individual perpetrates assault on former spouse, a senator, utilizing digital ankle shackles.

A woman is believed to have been murdered by her ex-husband using a knife, leading Berlin's justice senator, Felor Badenberg (CDU), to advocate for increased protective measures against violence. "If domestic violence escalates, the state needs to be able to intervene more forcefully than it can at present," Badenberg stated to the "Tagesspiegel" (Friday). Mandatory restraining and stay-away orders often fail to be effective.

"Consequently, we should have the option to employ electronic ankle monitors. If the violent ex-spouse breaches the designated distance, women can be alerted through a signal," the CDU politician proposed.

Flowers and candles were placed and lit at the crime scene. On Wednesday evening, the 36-year-old mother of four allegedly met her end at the hands of her ex-husband on a street in the Berlin district of Zehlendorf with a knife. The 50-year-old man was apprehended.

Suspect in custody

Preliminarily, the police suspect a crime of passion, commonly referred to as femicide, which is male violence against his former wife due to his perceived wounded pride since she left him, according to a spokesperson from the public prosecutor's office to dpa. Both the suspect and the victim are of Lebanese origin.

The General Public Prosecutor's Office Berlin declared via X that a "warrant for arrest on suspicion of murder from base motives" was issued and executed. The suspect is currently in custody.

