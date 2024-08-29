Skip to content
Individual passenger triggers the train's emergency brake twice due to an urgent need to use the restroom.

In the Swabian region, an individual resorted to an unexpected solution when both train toilets malfunctioned, but this creative fix won't come at a low cost.

Guy yanked the emergency cord twice on a train with faulty restrooms in the Donau-Ries district, claiming he had to relieve himself. Train personnel then dialed an emergency number on a Wednesday, as per the cops' account. Cops slapped a criminal charge against the 62-year-old for misusing emergency lines and equipment at Donauwörth station. Details about any train disruptions remain in the dark.

The 62-year-old's actions led to unnecessary disturbances, as misusing emergency equipment is considered a form of crime. Unfortunately, this incident resulted in train disruptions that have not been fully disclosed to the public.

