- Individual passenger triggers the train's emergency brake twice due to an urgent need to use the restroom.

Guy yanked the emergency cord twice on a train with faulty restrooms in the Donau-Ries district, claiming he had to relieve himself. Train personnel then dialed an emergency number on a Wednesday, as per the cops' account. Cops slapped a criminal charge against the 62-year-old for misusing emergency lines and equipment at Donauwörth station. Details about any train disruptions remain in the dark.

The 62-year-old's actions led to unnecessary disturbances, as misusing emergency equipment is considered a form of crime. Unfortunately, this incident resulted in train disruptions that have not been fully disclosed to the public.

