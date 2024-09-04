- Individual on the roads without valid permits - Law enforcement officer recognizes the individual

A middle-aged fellow, 56, was nabbed for driving sans a license twice within a brief span by the same federal law enforcer. This happened in May and recently, with the recent capture taking place during a patrol near the Danish border in Harrislee (Circuit Schleswig-Flensburg). The officer noticed him driving a van with Danish plates, and the federal police revealed this information on Wednesday. Upon checking, they discovered that his license had been revoked back in 2018.

Despite this, the man showed no restraint; he resumed driving – at least in German territory. He admitted to the police that he only operated the vehicle on this side of the border. The concern of facing stricter penalties in Denmark for driving without a license apparently deterred him from crossing borders with his illegal activities.

Another criminal case was launched against him for driving without a license. Moreover, a district attorney's office was actively searching for his whereabouts, having initiated an investigation into his location due to the same offense. He was prohibited from continuing his journey and chose to walk instead.

Despite his license being revoked in 2018, the man continued to utilize a different type of permit, possibly a German one, to operate vehicles within German territory. In light of the ongoing investigations and potential harsher penalties in Denmark, he decided to limit his illegal activities to German borders.

Read also: