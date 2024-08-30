- Individual now charges ex-spouse with stabbing incident - Badenberg advocates for stricter sanctions

A female individual is reportedly murdered by her ex-spouse using a knife, leading Berlin's justice minister, Felor Badenberg from the CDU, to advocate for enhanced protective measures against domestic violence. Badenberg stated to "Tagesspiegel" (Friday) that, as domestic violence escalates, the state ought to have more substantial intervention capabilities than currently available. Mandated restraining orders and no-contact directives often fail to produce the desired results.

Subsequently, Badenberg suggested employing electronic ankle monitors. If the belligerent ex-partner disregards the prescribed distance, the women would be alerted via a signal.

On a Wednesday evening, a 36-year-old mother of four children was allegedly murdered by her former husband with a knife in the Berlin district of Zehlendorf. The 50-year-old man was apprehended.

Initially, the police presume this to be a crime of passion, often referred to as femicide; a man seeking retribution on his former spouse who left him, as a spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office told dpa. Both the suspect and the victim hailed from Lebanon.

Suspect in Detention

The General Public Prosecutor's Office of Berlin declared, through X, that a "remand warrant for murder with base motives" was issued and executed. The accused is now in custody.

The tragic incident has sparked concerns among women in similar situations. They express the need for more comprehensive safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The mother's death has highlighted the need for stricter laws and enforcement against domestic violence, particularly in cases involving immigrants like both the victim and the suspect.

