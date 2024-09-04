- Individual meets unfortunate end following gas release from radiator heater.

A blast from a space heater left a 79-year-old man critically injured in Buchen (Neckar-Odenwald district). Authorities stated that the elderly gentleman was using a gas-operated space heater in his home. It's presumed that gas escaped for unknown reasons, resulting in the explosion. The elderly man endured fatal injuries and succumbed to them in a hospital. A passerby assisting in removing the man from the home suffered merely minor injuries. The explosion was reportedly strong, as conveyed by a police representative. The man's residence underwent significant damage.

The Commission has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the explosion. The Commission has also expressed its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man.

