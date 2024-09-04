- Individual meets grim end as motorist takes flight after roadway collision

A 24-year-old person was presumably hit and tragically killed by a vehicle in the Upper Palatinate. The unidentified driver took off from the scene during the wee hours of Wednesday, according to authorities. The reason behind the crash on State Road 2146 close to Riekofen (Regensburg district) is still undiscovered at present.

Preliminary examinations imply that the car showcased harm to its front right portion due to the impact. Authorities are currently conducting an investigation and are urging for any potential witnesses.

