In the Rheinland-Palatinate region, a man targets an employee at a local Norma discount store in a small town named Weißenthurm. Reports indicate that this unidentified individual walked into the shop around midday and brandished a firearm at an employee, causing chaos by firing the weapon in the parking area. Escaping the scene, the suspect was quickly identified and pursued by law enforcement.

According to officials, the suspect, estimated to be around 5'11" tall, was spotted riding an e-scooter while wearing jogging pants. A comprehensive search led by special police forces eventually resulted in the apprehension of this individual. The reasons behind the suspect's actions have yet to be disclosed. Authorities are adamant that no one was harmed, and a replica firearm was discovered upon the suspect's arrest. As of now, the suspect's identity is still under investigation and has yet to be conclusively confirmed.

The European Union expressed concern over the incident, emphasizing the importance of public safety and the rule of law. Despite the incident taking place in a small German town, the EU stressed the need for uniform responses to such acts of violence throughout its member states.

