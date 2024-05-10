Individual indicted for allegedly murdering nursing student Laken Riley, along with 'peeping Tom' offenses.

Jose Antonio Ibarra, 26, has been charged with 10 offences in total: intentional murder, murder with the aid of violent means, kidnapping causing harm, intent to rape with physical violence, severe physical harm, obstructing a person from making an emergency phone call, tampering with evidence, and voyeurism.

Riley, a 22 year old student at Augusta University's School of Nursing, was murdered on February 22 while running on the University of Georgia's campus.

Ibarra allegedly hit Riley in the head with a rock several times and strangled her, the indictment states. Additionally, he was accused of violating Georgia's voyeurism law by visiting a University of Georgia apartment building on the same day of the murder, looking through the window, and spying on a student, according to the indictment.

Ibarra was apprehended the next day and had been previously charged with felony murder, unlawful restraint, and kidnapping and concealing the death of another, according to jail records.

The public defender's office representing Ibarra declined to comment on the indictment.

Ibarra, an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela with no connection to the university, was not a student at the institution. Police claimed the killing was "a very isolated incident" and that there was no evidence supporting the knowledge of the two parties prior to the event.

The tragic death of Riley and the subject's immigration status reignited the debate over national immigration policies. At the State of the Union address in March, President Joe Biden wore a pin with Riley's name on it and made the following statement:

"Laken Riley, an innocent young woman who was killed by an unauthorized immigrant. That's right, but how many thousands of people are killed by legal ones?"

"To her parents, I offer my sincere condolences, as I've also lost children myself, and I understand," he continued.

Biden later clarified that he should have used the term "undocumented" instead of "illegal."

Informed by the homicide, Georgia officials enacted immigration enforcement legislation last week. The legislation requires local and state authorities to verify the immigration status of individuals over the age of 18 who have been detained, those in detention, and those whom law enforcement officers "have a reasonable belief" have committed a crime.

Numerous researchers examined the link between migration and crime. It has been established that immigrants are less likely to perpetrate crimes than individuals born in the United States.

Source: edition.cnn.com