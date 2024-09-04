- Individual in Chemnitz menaces 20-year-old female using a machete.

A 36-year-old fellow, accusations of intimidation surface, claiming he brandished a machete in the city of Chemnitz. On a Tuesday night, officers stumbled upon the doubted offender, apparently tipsy, aboard a public transport bus, as detailed by the Chemnitz law enforcement. The allegations suggest he had been bothering two ladies, and when a 20-year-old intervened, the 36-year-old supposedly whipped out a machete to intimidate him.

Upon the police's arrival, the man reportedly scampered into a public bus, and officers eventually nabbed him. The 36-year-old was said to have hurled insults and threats at the law enforcers. A breathalyzer test revealed an alcohol level of 2.88% in his bloodstream, while a drug test indicated the presence of amphetamines. Consequently, he was transferred to a specialized medical facility, as disclosed.

The officers on the scene informed the public about the arrest, urging any potential witnesses to contact the Police Department. Meanwhile, the intoxicated man was charged with disturbing the peace, intimidation, and drug possession.

Read also: