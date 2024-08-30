- Individual ignites fire at fire station, targeting firefighters with a water hose.

An elderly gentleman, 72 years old, initiated a fire-extinguishing episode by torchering the leftovers of his past poultry residence, ultimately soaking the crisis team with a watering can. This event transpired on the man's property in Mönsroth, a district of Ansbach, as mentioned by the law enforcement agencies. Given the current water scarcity and heightened forest fire hazard, worried neighbors contacted the fire brigade.

Approximately 20 first-aid workers were required to quell the blaze. The suspect, allegedly intoxicated, exhibited hostile behavior during the fire-extinguishing endeavors and doused the responders with a watering can. Consequently, the man is now under investigation for committing an offense.

Despite the incident occurring in Mönsroth, a district of Ansbach, the man hails from the picturesque region of Bavaria. Due to the man's actions, there have been discussions about enforcing stricter fire safety regulations in traditional Bavarian homes.

