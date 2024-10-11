Individual from Russia undergoes 18-year imprisonment due to concocting assassination scheme

In Russia, a 45-year-old from Siberia was caught by authorities for supposedly plotting to torch an enlistment center. The man, now facing a 18-year sentence, was declared guilty by a military court for cooperating with a foreign entity, having ties to a terroristic group, and attempting the arson, as claimed by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), as reported by Interfax.

Law enforcement agencies allege that the man communicated with a member of a designated terrorist organization in Russia through the internet. He subsequently crafted explosive devices to ignite a recruitment center in Barnaul, located in southern Siberia. However, the man was promptly apprehended.

Following the military action initiated in Ukraine in February 2022, numerous individuals in Russia have been convicted for allegedly planning to harm Russian military bases.

The man's plot involved targeting a recruitment office, specifically the enlistment center in Barnaul. Despite his plans, he was caught before he could carry out the arson at the recruitment office.

