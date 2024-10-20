Individual from Libya detained for orchestrating assault plan.

A suspected sympathizer of the extremist group ISIS has been apprehended for contemplating an assault on the Israeli embassy. The German courts have greenlighted an arrest warrant against the Libyan individual, as indicated by the spokesperson for the Federal Prosecutor's Office. According to investigative findings, the individual had plans to assault the embassy utilizing firearms.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz labeled the strategy as a "cowardly assassination plot" that had been successfully circumvented. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser highlighted the heightened terror threat in Germany, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding Jewish and Israeli institutions. "We are maintaining vigilant watch and constant awareness in light of the elevated threat level resulting from Islamist, antisemitic, and Israel-distrustful violence," Faeser commented.

The Libyan individual was apprehended in Bernau, an area near Berlin, last Saturday. Authorities have alleged that the individual had engaged in correspondence with an ISIS member through a messaging app, where plans for the operation were discussed. During a subsequent search, both the suspect's residence and another apartment, belonging to an unrelated party in the Rhineland-Palatinate region, were inspected. The man was subsequently presented to an investigating judge.

Asylum Request Rejected

It has been revealed that the Libyan individual is a rejected asylum seeker. According to sources from Bild newspaper, he is 28 years old and reportedly entered Germany in November 2022. In January 2023, he submitted an asylum application, which was subsequently rejected eight months later. The man declined to challenge the decision. No nationwide general ban on deportation exists for Libya. However, voluntary departure from the country is challenging due to the country's incapacitated state structures in its northern region.

Israeli Ambassador Ron Prosor commended the German security authorities and denounced "Islamic antisemitism" in Germany and beyond. He said, "It goes beyond hate speech; it fuels global extremism." The personnel of the Israeli embassy are particularly vulnerable due to their crucial roles in diplomacy.

Since Islamic terrorists carried out an attack against Israel on October 7, 2023, and the beginning of the Gaza conflict, antisemitic incidents in Germany have witnessed a significant increase. In early September, a skirmish near the Israeli consulate in Munich occurred between an 18-year-old Austrian and police. Investigators have suggested that this incident, too, was a failed terrorist attack by the deceased shooter.

Tip Originated from a Foreign Intelligence Agency

The tip pertaining to the Libyan individual originated from a foreign intelligence service. The severity of the accused's intentions will likely only be evident upon the scrutiny of items found during the searches. The security authorities have demonstrated promptness in this case, similar to several other instances in recent times.

Initially, security measures at Jewish and Israeli facilities in Berlin did not see any escalation. Police spokesperson Beate Ostertag reported that the security measures were already substantial. Currently, roughly 160 objects are under observation, according to Ostertag. The embassy merits a "maximum high level" protection, she confirmed. The situation had not undergone any changes due to the arrest initially. However, the Berlin police continues to review the situation and maintains contact with both national and international authorities.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann cautioned of a "very serious" terror threat in Germany. He pledged to work towards ensuring that the malicious objectives of Israel-haters and antisemites are thwarted. Deputy Green faction leader Konstantin von Notz urged more substantial financial, personnel, and technological resources for the security agencies. He advocated for a "turning point" in this realm.

CDU foreign policy expert Roderich Kiesewetter echoed these sentiments. He emphasized the importance of addressing capability gaps and effecting necessary changes to legal regulations to facilitate timely clarification and minimize dependency on partner services. He considered the current "security package" of the traffic light government lacking in concrete attack planning.

Chancellor Scholz, however, urged the Union to endorse the package in the Bundesrat. He emphasized that the security agencies would be fortified. "It is crucial that the Bundesrat releases the remaining points promptly," he wrote in notification.

