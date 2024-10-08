Individual facing legal consequences in Victoria for executing a Nazi salute.

In the Australian state of Victoria, a legal prohibition on displaying the Hitler salute was implemented for a year. Disregarding this rule, a 25-year-old man named Jacob Hersant, who identifies as a Nazi, executed the gesture in front of cameras and commended Adolf Hitler. Subsequently, he has been found guilty. However, showcasing no remorse, Hersant remains determined to maintain his actions.

For the first time in Victorian history, a conviction for performing the Nazi salute was issued. Self-proclaimed Nazi Julian Hersant, who was in court in Melbourne on October 27, 2023, raised his arm in the infamous salute and praised Hitler less than a week after the ban was enforced.

In December 2023, the Australian parliament passed a law, prohibiting the public demonstration or commercialization of Nazi hate symbols and the Nazi salute itself. Despite Hersant's defense arguing that his action was not a salute and that the ban violates his right to freedom of political expression, the court ruled against him.

Hersant faces a potential prison sentence of up to 12 months and a fine. His sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday. Previously, in June 2021, three men were convicted after performing the Nazi salute at a football match in Sydney. New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, had already prohibited Nazi symbols in 2022. The three men were fined but filed an appeal.

"I will keep raising the salute"

Hersant indicated his intent to challenge his conviction in a higher court. He is hesitant to confirm his act of performing the Nazi salute while being filmed last year but stated, "I do raise the salute and I am a Nazi. I will continue to do so, hoping that I evade the notice of law enforcement."

Dvir Abramovich, chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission that combats antisemitism in Australia, expressed relief at the verdict, expressing it as a significant step forward for justice and decency.

