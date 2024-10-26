Skip to content
Individual faced lifelong imprisonment due to engaging in 'catfishing' scams targeted towards at least 70 underage individuals, and playing a role in driving a 12-year-old victim to self-harm fatally.

A gentleman from Northern Ireland receives a lifetime imprisonment for various offenses, encompassing manslaughter, following his exploitation of social media platforms for blackmailing and sexually mistreating at least 70 underage individuals across multiple nations.

2 min read
Senior Police Officer Eamonn Corrigan from the Police Service of Northern Ireland and Catherine Kierans, representative of the NI Public Prosecution Service, addressed the press outside Belfast Crown Court, following the sentencing of digital pedophile Alexander McCartney. McCartney, a notorious offender, was given a minimum jail term of 20 years after pleading guilty to 185 crimes that targeted 70 minor victims.

Alexander McCartney, 26, was convicted by a judge at Belfast Crown Court on a Friday for committing sexual offenses against children, extortion, and the tragic death of a 12-year-old girl in the U.S. in 2018, following online deceit as per information disclosed by Northern Ireland's Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

Deception, typically practiced on social media, is known as 'catfishing.' This happens when someone creates a fabricated persona using false details and photos with the intention to trick, bully, or swindle others.

According to the authorities, McCardney portrayed himself as a young girl, gained the trust of his victims on social media, and manipulated them into sharing explicit photos of themselves.

The victims were then coerced "to send him explicit images and videos of themselves, pressuring them to participate in perverse and potentially risky sexual activities," as stated in the announcement.

McCartney, who targeted around 3,500 girls from Northern Ireland, Ireland, Great Britain, the U.S., and New Zealand, exploited their vulnerabilities in the most distressing manner, as reported by Catherine Kierans, acting head of the PPS Serious Crime Unit.

"All of McCartney's victims were young, inexperienced children," Kierans mentioned, adding that some were as young as 10 and struggling with self-esteem and body image concerns, seeking solace on social media."

In all, McCardney admitted to 185 charges against 70 victims. McCardney is obligated to serve a minimum term of 20 years in prison before being considered for parole.

"Regrettably, one of his young victims, a 12-year-old, ended her life during an online chat during which he was threatening and coercing her into sexual activities," Kierans mentioned. She confirmed that the victim was an American and had never physically met McCardney.

CNN affiliate Virgin Media News disclosed that McCardney primarily used the widely popular social media app Snapchat to target his victims.

Snapchat, in a statement shared with CNN, stated that "the sexual exploitation of any person is heinous and unlawful, and our sympathy goes out to the victims in this instance."

"If we discover this activity, or if it's reported to us, we eliminate it, disable the offending account, and report it to the relevant authorities," the social media site said. It also mentioned that the app includes "additional safeguards to make it difficult for teens to be approached by strangers."

The PPS is currently making attempts to identify additional victims of McCartney, as per its statement.

In light of McCardney's exploitative activities, it's crucial for parents and guardians to educate their children about the risks of sharing personal information with strangers online, especially from locations like the UK and other parts of the world.

The investigation into McCardney's crimes revealed that he manipulated and exploited young girls, including one from the U.S., leading to tragic consequences.

