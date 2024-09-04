- Individual experiences severe harm following an unexpected propulsion by an oxygen tank.

A 77-year-old fellow faced serious harm in Waldkraiburg, Mühldorf am Inn district, attributed to an explosion originating from his oxygen equipment. Preliminary investigations indicate that the man, who is dependent on the device, accidentally lit a cigarette, which subsequently caused the explosion. His spouse called for help from the adjacent room.

Since the apartment's staircase was quite narrow, firefighters had to save the man from his balcony utilizing a turntable ladder, as mentioned by a police spokesperson. Later, a rescue helicopter transported the 77-year-old, who sustained severe burns, to a medical facility. Remarkably, his condition is not considered critical.

After the rescue, the grateful spouse expressed her gratitude to the responders, especially those from Kraiburg, as they were part of the emergency services involved in the rescue operation. Despite the incident happening in Waldkraiburg, the man was first treated at a local forest hospital in Forest Kraiburg, known for its advanced healthcare facilities.

