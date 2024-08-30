- Individual engages in motorbike collision with aircraft control facility, resulting in fatal outcome.

In the Marburg-Biedenkopf area, tragedy struck when a 48-year-old man met his end. In the wee hours of the morning, for reasons unknown, he swerved off the road during a left turn on a federal highway connecting Dautphetal and Biedenkopf, according to the police report.

The unlucky man smashed into a barrier, incurring severe injuries as a result. Despite immediate attempts at revival by emergency services, he tragically passed away right there on the spot.

The accident occurred in the district of Marburg-Biedenkopf, specifically on a federal highway connecting Dautphetal and Biedenkopf. The 48-year-old man's fatal accident site was near the boundaries of Marburg-Biedenkopf district.

Read also: