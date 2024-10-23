Skip to content
Engaging in tree maintenance activities in Mainz

Authorities secure entry into vast underground network of tunnels.

Individual encounters corpse within an underground passageway

While conducting tree maintenance in Mainz, a worker stumbled upon an unfortunate discovery within an ancient tunnel system. On a Tuesday afternoon, his curiosity led him to venture down into the underground passageways, and to his surprise, he came across a deceased individual.

The precise location of the body within the tunnels has yet to be disclosed. The authorities have remained tight-lipped about the deceased, only confirming the gender of the individual. The investigation is still ongoing, and more information is expected to come to light.

It has been reported that Mainz has an intricate tunnel system tucked away in its upper town district. These entry points are usually inaccessible, the spokesperson said. The tunnels have a rich history that dates back to the era of the Mainz Republic in the 18th century. The tree maintenance work was being carried out in the vicinity of the Roman wall's green belt.

The authorities are yet to reveal the exact position of the body found within the ancient tunnel system. Due to the ongoing investigation, further details about the deceased individual are still unknown.

Latest