Individual encounters a seven-hour ordeal trapped within a stone formation.

Around mid-October, a 23-year-old named Matilda Campbell from Australia embarks on a hiking trip with friends in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney. This tranquil nature escapade turns into a harrowing rescue situation for Campbell.

During the hike, whilst capturing moments on her smartphone, Campbell accidentally slips and loses grip, causing her phone to plummet into a deep crevice. In a foolish attempt to retrieve it, she falls headfirst into the abyss, shoved between two massive boulders, with her feet dangling precariously. This disaster is reported by the Australian news agency "ABC News".

Campbell's friends immediately rush to her aid, but their attempts to free her backfire. Devoid of cell signal within the woods, they turn to call for reinforcements. Campbell endures the solitude in the meantime.

"A true warrior"

An hour and a half later, rescue teams arrive at the scene. Despite the dire circumstances, Campbell exhibits an extraordinary sense of calm and composure, said Peter Watts, a paramedic from New South Wales Ambulance: "Given my ten years of experience as a paramedic, I have never witnessed an operation this challenging. Herself, Campbell seemed remarkably collected, a true warrior."

To reach Campbell, the rescue team first had to shift seven large rocks, the heaviest weighing up to 500 kilograms, out of the crevice. A special winch was employed for the task, as reported by the British "Guardian". To keep the rocks from shifting once again and trapping Campbell again, a sturdy wooden frame was built between the boulders.

After an hour of meticulous maneuvering, the rescue team successfully extracted Campbell, foot first, from her prerequisite hellscape through an S-shaped curve in the rock. In total, Campbell spent seven hours between the boulders, headfirst. "In my entire career, I've never witnessed an operation so perplexing," Watts stated post-rescue.

"The phone is lost"

Fortunately, Campbell recovers from her ordeal with only minor injuries like bruises and scratches. Posting her gratitude towards her rescuers and sharing the fate of her smartphone on social media, she wrote, "I'm all good just recovering from a few injuries... I won't be dabbling with rocks any time soon!"

In her post, Campbell extends her gratitude to her rescuers and confesses the unfortunate demise of her phone. "A huge thanks to you all... too bad about the phone."

Despite the successful rescue, the search for Campbell's smartphone was unsuccessful. In the end, she had to accept that 'Other' valuable items, including her phone, were lost during the harrowing experience.

Realizing the importance of their presence in such situations, Campbell acknowledged the indispensable role of human connection, stating, "I'm grateful for the 'Other' people who were there to save me, proving once again that we're not truly alone in this world, even when technology seems to desert us."

