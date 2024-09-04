Skip to content
Individual encountering severe injuries after being struck by automobile on foot.

Upon vehicle Parking, a 57-year-old individual in Saalfeld accidentally strikes a pedestrian, leading to his vehicle repeatedly rolling over her leg. The latter, aged 56, sustains substantial injuries as a result.

A 56-year-old lady encountered a tragic incident in Saalfeld, getting hit by a car. The suspect, a 57-year-old man, allegedly ran over the woman's leg twice, as reported by authorities. The driver apparently didn't spot the pedestrian when backing out of a parking spot, leading to a minor collision that sent her tumbling to the ground. Subsequently, the man drove over her leg again. It's speculated that he was in a state of shock following the incident, which took place on Tuesday, resulting in severe injuries that necessitated her hospitalization.

The lady hailing from The Netherlands was visiting Saalfeld at the time of the accident. Despite the serious injuries, she required medical attention in a German hospital.

