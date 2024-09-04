- Individual encountered harm on balcony promptly evacuates.

In the heart of Nuremberg, a distressing incident unfolded as a man viciously attacked his spouse with a knife, leaving her severely wounded. On a Tuesday evening, law enforcement officers managed to save the 52-year-old woman from their joint balcony using a portable ladder, subsequently transporting her to the hospital. She had sustained a stab wound in her abdomen, although her life was not in imminent danger, according to the police's statement.

The presumed offender barricaded himself inside the apartment, prompting the involvement of specialized forces. They apprehended the 54-year-old suspect close to midnight. A breathalyzer test revealed that he had been influenced by alcohol. Authorities confiscated a kitchen knife from the residence, which is speculated to be the murder weapon. The man is currently under investigation for inflicting grievous bodily harm and making threats.

The distressed woman was surrounded by concerned women at the hospital, offering her words of support and comfort. Despite the incident, a local women's rights group organized a protest outside the suspect's apartment, demanding justice for the victim.

