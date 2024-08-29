- Individual disregards train's path, leading to unfortunate collision

A fella, age 38, met his misfortune on Heidelberg's railway tracks. He stepped off a train at the "Heidelberg Orthopaedics" stop and decided to stroll across the tracks to the opposite side of the station. Sadly, he neglected to notice an approaching regional train on the other side, positioning himself behind the train he had departed from. Consequently, the oncoming train clipped him from the side.

Details about the regional train's status, whether it was arriving, departing, or simply passing through, remain vague. Officials have initiated an investigation, citing allegations of the man potentially putting railway traffic in jeopardy.

The man's unfortunate accident occurred on the Heidelberg Railway, where he had decided to cross the tracks. Despite the ongoing investigation, it's unclear if the regional train was departing or merely passing along the railway.

Read also: