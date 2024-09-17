Individual disputes the regulations prohibiting mothers' participation in Miss America and Miss World pageants

Danielle Hazel expressed her feelings on Monday, stating she's always harbored dreams of participating in competitions. However, she was disheartened to discover her eligibility was revoked due to giving birth at 19, resulting in a son now aged 6.

On learning about the rules, Zion, her son, instantaneously voiced his disagreement, calling the rules foolish. At six years old, his sense of justice highlights his belief that this was unfair and irrational.

Gloria Allred, the legal representative for Danielle, announced the submission of a complaint on Monday to New York's Commission on Human Rights, aiming to abolish the regulatory demands. Allred explained that parents are being excluded from significant business and social avenues simply due to their parental status, infringing upon their rights.

According to Allred, the complaint alleges that such exclusion degrades Danielle as it perpetuates the outdated stereotype that mothers cannot simultaneously exude beauty, grace, passion, talent, and philanthropy.

Representatives from the Miss America and Miss World pageant organizations declined to comment on the emails sent for comment on Monday. The human rights commission also refrained from commenting due to the open nature of the investigation.

Allred recounted her previous victories in challenging similar rules that had excluded mothers from competing in the Miss California pageant, affiliated with the Miss Universe and Miss USA organizations.

Andrea Quiroga's discrimination complaint to the California Civil Rights Department prompted Miss Universe to discard its 70-year-old rule that had been enforced globally through its affiliated organizations.

Allred emphasized that motherhood or parenthood should not be considered a violation or a hindrance to employment or business opportunities. One's parental status should not carry a stigma, and individuals should not be subject to feelings of embarrassment, humiliation, or degradation just because they became parents.

The pair was also supported by Veronika Didusenko, who was crowned Miss Ukraine 2018 before having her title revoked when the Miss World organization learned about her parenthood. Despite losing her legal battle in Ukraine, Didusenko continues to campaign for the end to beauty pageant bans on mothers and seeks relief from the European Court of Human Rights.

