- Individual discusses her unwanted termination of pregnancy.

Stefanie Giesinger, aged 28, shared her experiences of having an abortion last year on her podcast "G Spot" and Instagram. She explained about the unwanted pregnancy and the challenging process of abortion, writing, "About a year ago, I found myself pregnant, and the following months were incredibly tough."

She talked about her struggles with Nike van Dinther in her podcast, mentioning how a gynecologist didn't take her decision to terminate the pregnancy seriously. Her Instagram post detailed her frustration with finding baby photos on websites while searching for abortion options. The mandatory appointment at "Pro Familia" was a challenging experience, leaving her feeling anxious and nauseous.

Giesinger: "Battling my own body"

Giesinger opted for a surgical abortion, which meant she had to wait an additional six weeks. She described this time as a battle against her own body, "Shame, fear, sadness, confusion, pain, and doubt made life hard. My body was changing, something was growing inside, and I didn't want it."

The abortion could only proceed once the fertilized egg was visible. Under anesthesia, her uterus was suctioned. The aftermath was tough for Giesinger, who now refers to it as a period of depression. "The sudden drop in hormones, the guilt, and the overwhelming emotions plunged me into a deep hole," she said.

Her Instagram post concluded with gratitude towards those who supported her. "I couldn't have gotten through this alone," she wrote, expressing gratitude for the privilege of having control over her own body's decisions.

In her podcast episode, Giesinger revealed, "I'm not goinging to sugarcoat it, the experience was grueling," highlighting the emotional and physical struggle she endured during her abortion process. Reflecting on her journey, she admitted, "I'm not going to lie, it was one of the most difficult periods of my life."

Read also: