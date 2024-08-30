- Individual discovered deceased in Moselle region.

In the charming Luxembourgish town of Grevenmacher, a 47-year-old fellow met his demise and was extracted from the Moselle River. Eyewitnesses shared that he failed to re-emerge from the river following his swim on a Thursday afternoon, as per the Luxembourg police's announcement. Swiftly, a rescue operation commenced, enlisting help from German emergency services too. Ultimately, a police diver retrieved the deceased individual from the Moselle River. The prosecutor's office demanded a post-mortem examination to discern the precise reason behind his passing.

The Luxembourg police announced, "The following is added: A post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the cause of death." During the investigation, it was decided, "The following is added: German emergency services were also called to assist in the rescue operation."

Read also: