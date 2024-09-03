- Individual confesses to igniting a hospital blaze.

After six months since a fire in an Aachen hospital resulted in significant damage worth a million dollars, the alleged arsonist standed trial in court. The 66-year-old woman, under scrutiny, spoke about her elaborate planning behind the crime, facing charges of attempted murder and arson.

The defendant testified on the opening day of the trial at the Aachen Regional Court, admitting to creating a fake bomb vest with the intention of initiating an incident. She claimed it was a desire to be perceived as a terrorist.

Is she guilty?

The trial is considering her guilt. Currently imprisoned in a psychiatric facility, a lengthy prison sentence is on the table if found guilty.

The woman, upon leaving the hospital premise on March 4, was shot by the police, suffering injuries to her ankle and knee. She disregarded warnings and moved closer to a special forces officer pushing a burning office chair.

The fire, which broke out at various locations in the 350-bed hospital, caused at least 25 million euros in damages. Entire departments were evacuated, and no casualties were reported. The incident was a major challenge for the police and firefighters.

Defendant has a long history of drug abuse

The woman, originating from the Eifel region, revealed a history of cannabis use since the age of 14. On the day of the crime, she had consumed cannabis, "beforehand". She had been using amphetamines for 30 years. She occasionally took a few doses of the drug in the clinic, "to keep going".

The woman is suspected of acting with suicidal intentions. She harbors resentment towards doctors and claims to have been mistreated and sexually assaulted in the hospital around 30 years ago. However, during the trial, she expressed uncertainty about the accusations, never lodging a complaint. The hospital has no record of her.

Her own apartment also caught fire

Before igniting the fire at the clinic, it is alleged that she set her own apartment ablaze. The neighbor's property was supposed to be damaged by the fire extinguishing efforts. Residents in the multi-family building were alerted by a passing motorist who noticed the smoke. She then reportedly drove to the next crime scene by car.

The defendant mentioned beginning an apprenticeship as a show dancer at 16. She performed in variety shows and cabarets, including the Moulin Rouge, as well as travels to Asia and Africa. Since the late 1990s, she has been unemployed.

When she attempted to lock herself in an office at the clinic, an employee's calm reaction to her situation disarmed her, she reported happily. He neutralized her with a fake gun, only releasing her when she displayed the apparent bomb belt. "I had to alert the police somehow," she said.

The trial is being conducted at the Court of First Instance in the city of Aachen, as the defendant faces charges related to the hospital fire. If found guilty, she could face a lengthy imprisonment due to the substantial damages caused and her long history of drug abuse.

