Individual brandishes firearm towards supermarket employee and discharges it.

In the Rhineland-Palatinate region, specifically in Weißenthurm, a man initiated a tense situation in a local Norma discount store. As per police reports, this incident occurred around midday, with the suspect aiming a weapon at an employee and firing it in the parking lot. The man subsequently escaped the scene.

Initial descriptions of the suspect included a man of average height, slim build, and using an e-scooter. He was also spotted wearing casual jogging pants. The authorities initiated an extensive search in the area, which led to the apprehension of the suspect.

The police's special forces successfully nabbed the suspect, according to their spokesperson. However, the exact reasons behind his actions remain a mystery. There were no reported injuries during the incident, as pointed out by the police. Upon his arrest, a starter pistol was discovered. Regarding the identity of the suspect, the police are still in the process of confirming it, stating that it has not "definitively been established" yet.

The police's spokesperson confirmed that their special forces were responsible for apprehending the suspect. The suspect is currently in police custody, where they will likely question him about the incident.

