Individual apprehended for inflicting fatal harm on a 51-year-old male.

Law enforcement established a perimeter around the crime scene. There's been an ongoing surge of murder cases in the area.

A female suspect, age 37, is currently detained for allegedly murdering a 51-year-old woman close to a horse racing tract in Mannheim. Authorities in Mannheim issued a warrant for the woman's arrest on charges of homicide, revealing this in a joint announcement with prosecutors. She's been in custody since Tuesday.

Initial investigations suggest that the suspect and the deceased female shared a residence. As of now, no clear motive has been uncovered. The body was discovered on Monday near the horse racing track, located in the greenery of the Friedrichsfeld district's forest and field area, on Mannheim's outskirts.

According to a news piece published by the "Mannheimer Morgen," an autopsy was completed, but the findings are yet to be disclosed. More than 30 individuals have shared tips following the call for information by the "Ramus" task force.

The media reports from mid-September indicate that another body was found in Lampertheim, positioned a few kilometers away. The authorities are confident that this deceased jogger isn't connected to the case in Mannheim. Also, they do not see any relationship between this case and the other homicides in the area, as stated.

The charges against the suspect include both murder and manslaughter due to the severity of the alleged crime. Without a clear motive, investigators are exploring all possible angles in the complex circumstances surrounding the victim's death.

