- Individual acknowledges prolonged instances of sexually exploiting their own daughter.

A 41-year-old individual from Northwest Mecklenburg has acknowledged committing indecent acts towards his daughter at the Schwerin regional court. Before the trial commenced, a legal conference between the involved parties took place. During this gathering, a possible sentence range of five years and six months to a maximum of six years and nine months was proposed to the defendant, who has prior convictions related to similar crimes.

The man is being tried for the severe exploitation of a minor. According to the accusations, he subjected his three-year-old daughter to such acts on six separate occasions between January 2022 and March 2024. During his interrogation, the man confessed to additional occurrences. In court, footage of the child's immediate questioning by the judge following the misconduct was presented.

At the time of his apprehension, authorities allegedly confiscated his smartphone, containing over 1,000 photos and videos involving child exploitation. The majority of these depictions show the mistreatment of girls aged between four and ten. This evidence is likely to influence the court's sentencing decision.

Possible verdict on Thursday

The court arranged only two trial days, presumably expecting a plea deal and a complete confession. Legal conferences are frequently used in sexual offense cases to protect minor victims from additional testimony.

If the confession is deemed trustworthy, the court will establish the maximum length of the prison sentence. A verdict might be announced as early as this Thursday.

