Indications of a planned attack on Cologne Cathedral

Due to the war in the Middle East, the threat of terrorism in Germany has also increased. The authorities are particularly vigilant in the run-up to Christmas. A warning of danger now triggers a police operation in Cologne Cathedral. There is talk of special protective measures.

Visitors to religious services at Cologne Cathedral and tourists will have to be prepared for increased security standards over the next few days. The police will take special protective measures due to a tip-off about a threat, the authorities announced in the evening. State security, which is active in politically motivated crimes, has begun an investigation. The police therefore did not wish to comment on the details of the findings.

The "Bild" newspaper reported that there was a police operation at Cologne Cathedral following a concrete terror warning. The security authorities in Austria, Germany and Spain had received information that an Islamist terrorist cell might want to carry out several attacks in Europe on New Year's Eve or at Christmas. Targets could also include Christmas services in Cologne, Vienna and Madrid. According to the report, the first arrests have already been made, including one in Germany.

"Even if the reference is to New Year's Eve, we will already be doing everything we can tonight to ensure the safety of cathedral visitors on Christmas Eve. In coordination with the security officer of the cathedral chapter, the cathedral will be searched with sniffer dogs after the evening mass and then locked," said the head of the Cologne criminal investigation department, Michael Esser. From Christmas Eve onwards, all visitors will be checked before entering the church.

Vienna police: heightened threat level

In view of calls for terrorist attacks against Christian events throughout Europe, especially on Christmas Eve, the security authorities in Austria have also increased their protective measures. According to the police in Vienna, a current threat assessment by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution has resulted in a generally heightened threat level during the Christmas holidays. As a precautionary measure, there will be increased surveillance of high-risk locations in Vienna and the provinces, including churches and Christmas markets.

Civilian and uniformed forces with special equipment and rifles will be deployed. "Police attention will be focused primarily on churches and religious events, especially church services, and Christmas markets," the police added. Depending on necessity, access controls may also be carried out. The terror alert level in Austria remains elevated, the police added.

