PoliticsNewsgermanyattack plancolognenorth rhine-westphaliaterrorsecurity authoritysaint's evepoliceislamismcologne cathedralchurch

Indications of a planned attack on Cologne Cathedral

According to dpa information, security authorities have received indications of a possible attack plan by an Islamist group on Cologne Cathedral.

Police emergency vehicles in front of Cologne Cathedral. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Security authorities - Indications of a planned attack on Cologne Cathedral

A church in Vienna was also a possible target, they said. The newspaper "Bild" had previously reported this.

More information coming soon.

