Security authorities - Indications of a planned attack on Cologne Cathedral
According to dpa information,security authorities have received indications of a possible attack plan by an Islamist group on Cologne Cathedral.
A church in Vienna was also a possible target, they said. The newspaper "Bild" had previously reported this.
More information coming soon.
Source: www.stern.de