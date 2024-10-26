India's vehicular movement leaves a significant impact on Habeck

Federal Economy Minister Robert Habeck and Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal are hopping onto the metro for an evening appointment in New Delhi's bustling city. However, this seemingly ordinary act involves a significant amount of planning and hustle.

Robert Habeck's visit to the Indian capital was driven by two key reasons: the German-Indian government consultations and the annual gathering of the German economy in the Asia-Pacific region. With an evening rendezvous scheduled with his Indian counterpart, both ministers decided to commute by metro, tapping into the logistical whirlwind that followed.

Thankfully, the Indian prime minister's security team hadn't thought of the same idea during the government consultations - the security provisions for the prime minister are massive. Just a glimpse: A 'freeze' was enforced right before the prime minister delivered his opening speech at the economic conference, requiring everyone in the room to remain still. In an attempt to make the most of the uneventful time, the Indian event host suggested meditation, asking everyone to shut their eyes and focus on the colors they saw.

Navigating the traffic torrent

Inner peace is the secret weapon in surviving Delhi's chaotic traffic. Robert Habeck even gave a nod to the calmness of the Indian drivers despite the deluge of cars, motorcycles, and tuk-tuks.

Before the Economic Affairs and Climate Action Minister's metro ride, the accompanying journalists had to fight against Delhi's evening traffic, steering their way through the urban jungle by German standards - straight into the pandemonium. The streets were utterly packed. The syncopated soundtrack of honking cars played as vehicles squeezed through at a snail's pace, using every narrow crevice as an opportunity. Motorcyclists and three-wheeled rickshaws, or tuk-tuk, braved the traffic with impressive audacity.

Upon reaching the Ministry of Trade, we wait for the duo and their party to depart, executing a daring turnaround maneuver at the facility gates. The convoy's zippy exit from the premises, with the press minibus in tow, made the normally slow commute to the metro station feel like a breeze.

By the time the metro station rolled into view, the security-cordoned corridors were almost deserted. An empty metro train was already waiting on the platform to greet the dignitaries. Robert Habeck later lauded the modernity of New Delhi's metro system, claiming it game-changed the public transportation landscape in comparison to some German and European metro systems. Goyal chimed in, assuring that he often opted for the metro as it outpaced the labyrinthine city traffic. Habeck himself admitted to using the Berlin U-Bahn from time to time. For their return journey from the evening event, the ministers opted for a car instead.

