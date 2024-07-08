International relations - India's Prime Minister Modi meets Putin

For the first time since the beginning of Russia's armed conflict with Ukraine, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. During the conversation, among other things, Russia's invasion in Ukraine was discussed. "We aim to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region," Modi said. He was looking forward to exploring all aspects of bilateral cooperation with his "friend" Putin. A banquet with Putin is planned for the evening.

The return of Indians from the war against Ukraine was also to be discussed, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi beforehand. They were reportedly coerced into working for the Russian army under false pretenses. Estimates suggest that about 30 to 45 Indian nationals are involved.

Moscow media reported in the past few days that this visit is a special sign of respect for India's relations with Russia. The resource superpower Russia is an important energy supplier for India. Through the revenues from the sale of Russian oil, which India buys at discounts in the face of Western sanctions against Moscow, Putin can also finance his war against Ukraine.

Further journey to Vienna planned

In the Russian armed conflict against Ukraine, India maintains a neutral stance. The country has good relations with the West and Russia, where Modi last visited in 2019. In the fall, Russia is hosting the BRICS summit (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and other member states) in the city of Kasan, to which Modi has also been invited.

Modi will travel to Austria after his visit to Russia. It will be the first time in more than 40 years that an Indian prime minister visits the country. Modi will be received by President Alexander van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Moscow and Vienna, as well as by representatives of the Indian community, it was stated.

Despite India maintaining a neutral stance in the Russian armed conflict with Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Moscow, a trip seen as a special sign of respect for India's relations with Russia by Moscow media. During his visit to Russia, Modi is expected to discuss the return of Indians who were reportedly coerced into working for the Russian army under false pretenses in the war against Ukraine. The resource superpower Russia is an important energy supplier for India, providing discounted oil, which not only meets India's energy needs but also enables Putin to finance his war against Ukraine, as per Western sanctions. Following his visit to Russia, Modi will travel to Vienna, Austria, marking the first time in over 40 years that an Indian prime minister visits the country. At the BRICS summit in Kasan, Russia, later this year, Modi has been invited, joining leaders from Brazil, China, South Africa, and other member states for discussions on international relations and cooperative opportunities. During his diplomatic engagements in Vienna, Modi will be received by President Alexander van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer, as well as members of the Indian community, solidifying India's growing ties with Austria and its European allies.

Read also: