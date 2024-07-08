India's Prime Minister Modi meets "friend" Putin in the Kremlin

In the Russian offensive war against Ukraine, India maintains neutrality. The country has good relations with both the West and Russia. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Moscow for the first time since the war began - to meet his "friend" Vladimir Putin.

For the first time since the beginning of the Russian offensive against Ukraine, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. Modi's plane landed in Moscow in the afternoon, and Indian Prime Minister was welcomed by Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. During a conversation with Putin, it is expected that issues related to Russia's war in Ukraine will be discussed. "We strive to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region," Modi said. He was looking forward to discussing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with his "friend" Putin. An evening banquet with Putin is planned.

The return of Indians from the war against Ukraine was also to be discussed, said a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi beforehand. They were reportedly misled into working for the Russian army. Estimates suggest that about 30 to 45 Indian nationals are involved.

Moscow's media had already reported in the past few days that this visit by Modi after his re-election was a special sign of respect for India's relations with Russia. The resource superpower Russia is an important energy supplier for India. Through the revenues from the sale of Russian oil, which India buys at discounts in view of the Western embargo against Moscow, Putin can also finance his offensive war against Ukraine.

Modi travels further to Vienna

In the Ukraine conflict, India maintains neutrality. The country has good relations with the West and Russia, where Modi last visited in 2019. In the fall, Russia is also hosting the BRICS summit in the city of Kasan, to which Modi has also been invited. The BRICS group includes countries such as Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and others.

After his visit to Russia, Modi travels further to Austria. It is the first time in more than 40 years that an Indian prime minister has visited the Alpine republic. Modi will be welcomed by President Alexander van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Moscow and Vienna. Modi will also meet representatives of the Indian community during his foreign visits.

