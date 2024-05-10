"India's Economic Ascendance: Meet the Beneficiaries of the Rising Power's Growth"

For the past decade, India's thriving economy has swiftly climbed to become the world's fifth largest, with the nation inviting international investors and undertaking a monumental infrastructure overhaul that includes billions of dollars spent on new highways, ports, airports, and railways. Though not everyone has benefited from such growth, and income inequality has worsened with millions living in congested slums and youth unemployment skyrocketing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party are highly anticipated to obtain another five-year term and continue advancing the economic expansion.

This is largely due to the shared mindset among many in the most populous country, particularly the younger generation: India is on the upswing.

With over 40% of India's 1.4 billion citizens being under the age of 25, a vast, tech-savvy labor force which predominantly speaks English and is amassed with aspirations, numerous individuals are enticed to the country's financial hub Mumbai, replete with ambition and vigor. It's tales like these that galvanize them.

The tech mastermind

As a boy, Javed Khatri was mesmerized by the railway station, not to travel or marvel at the human flow, but to stand close to the ticket booth and glimpse the mainframe computers hidden behind the counter.

Coming from a poor background in Mumbai's slums, Khatri, now 30, never owned a smartphone or a computer. The gleaming screens and machinery at the station sparked his amazement. He was the offspring of a carpenter and a homemaker.

"In the part of the city I hailed from," Khatri recalls, "the best one could hope for was to finish 10th grade, and then work at a call center or sell produce or work on a farm or do other odd jobs. That was the ultimate aspiration."

His parents, fortunately, encouraged him to concentrate on his education rather than embark on low-paying jobs at a young age.

He fulfilled his objective: completing 10th grade – a monumental achievement for four generations of his family – then enrolled in a computer science program at an engineering college. However, the initial days were an extreme cultural shock for Khatri, as he struggled with fundamentals his classmates tackled effortlessly.

"That's where the mockery started," he tells CNN. "They made fun of me there, and I thought about quitting engineering."

He slumped into a six-month lull – a period that also ignited a personal revolution. He devoted every waking moment to learning, delving into online communities worldwide, and absorbed entrepreneurship lessons from online courses. His sleep patterns dwindled down to a meager four or five hours a day.

"The drive to learn was insatiable at that stage," he recalls. "I ventured into a world I was previously unaware of."

He began constructing apps and mini-businesses with his classmates, who clamored for his assistance due to his improved abilities. Upon graduating, he set out to launch a mobile app development company with two co-founders and a scant sum of 20,000 rupees ($240) at his disposal.

He was under immense pressure, with his family's well-being – parents and two younger siblings – hinging on his success. Yet, his business persevered and eventually, he sold it for $2 million.

At present, he is crafting a new online platform to facilitate collaboration between tech enterprises and engineers. He maintains his previous triumph empowered his family, extricating them from the slums and supporting their retirement. Both of his siblings have continued on the path to higher education and pursued professional careers.

"Conceivably, this would've been unthinkable just a decade ago," he says. "Now, the government is encouraging startups, and there's heightened awareness of entrepreneurship through business reality shows like 'Shark Tank' and its Indian spinoff."

Amongst India's considerable youth populace, "an ever-increasing number of people are embracing entrepreneurship and generating additional opportunities for the nation," he adding. "This, in and of itself, underscores that the following decade belongs to India."

The influencer

When the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, college student Apoorva Mukhija returned to dwell with her parents, dreading the rigid atmosphere of their tiny town.

In their secluded hamlet, "everyone knew everybody, and everyone chatted about each other," she conveys. Without close pals around, she switched to Instagram and began producing comedy videos.

"Content was my lone refuge, it preserved my sanity," she articulates. "I was utterly desperate to communicate with someone, and so the camera became my confidant."

It felt natural, Mukhija insisted, as she had always been a class clown. Yet, with large numbers of people quarantined in their homes, an unprecedented demand for online entertainment existed – and content providers like her.

Mukhija persevered in sharing videos on a variety of subjects, such as homesickness in college to being admonished by parents, raking up hundreds of thousands of adherents.

Nonetheless, she hadn't intended to become an influencer. So, upon receiving her computer science degree, she accepted a position at a tech firm in Bangalore, a city in India referred to as "India's Silicon Valley."

She's still creating content, though.

"One morning, I suddenly realized that my job wasn't paying as well as creating content did, and I couldn't stand living in that city anymore," says Riya Mukhija, aged 22 years old, while seated on a pink sofa in her new apartment in Mumbai, which she refers to as her 'dream city."

Her career has soared to new heights, earning her recognition from local media and amassing a remarkable 1.3 million followers on Instagram. Many admirers regularly stop her in the streets to snap a selfie with her.

Riya explains that the internet holds a multitude of opportunities for young Indians: the country's influencer marketing industry is projected to be worth over $281 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach $405 million by 2026, according to a report by consultancy EY India. This growth is driven by the ubiquity of smartphones and social media platforms. By 2030, India is predicted to have 740 million active smartphone users, which is less than half of its total population, indicating significant room for further growth.

Additionally, influencers in India can earn between 300,000 to 1,500,000 rupees ($3,600 to $18,000) per month depending on the size of their audience, a substantial sum in a country where the annual GDP per capita is only around $2,400, according to the World Bank.

This exciting development has paved the way for emerging creators like Riya, who has recently completed her first acting role. She says that filmmakers are actively seeking out influencers to appeal to their fans, so she doesn't even have to go to auditions. "Auditions come to me," she adds.

Moreover, Riya has been able to share her achievements with her parents, a civil servant and an English teacher, who made countless sacrifices to provide her with a better life. They were able to give her opportunities such as private schooling and family holidays, but never ventured outside of India before.

Late last year, she surprised her family with airline tickets for their first international trip to Dubai. The emotional video she posted on Instagram shows her brother joyfully jumping on the bed and her mother wiping tears from her eyes as she hugs Riya. "My dad comes from nothing; he's worked hard to make something of himself," she tells CNN. "So, it's great that he's shared so much with me, and maybe I can give him a fraction of that back."

Riya believes in setting even bigger goals for herself. She's applied to MBA programs in London and California, both of which would previously have been unattainable without her income from content creation.

With millions of people across the country connected by their smartphones, growth in the industry doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon. "Everybody's a content creator these days," Riya says. "And with this huge population, you're sure to have an audience, regardless of the type of content you create... In India, it's so easy to find people who want to watch your content."

The dancer

Jameel Shah developed his affinity for Bollywood as a teen runaway, captivated by the movie stars on billboards in India's capital.

"I had to see them, and someone told me I wouldn't find Bollywood stars in Delhi, but in Mumbai," he recalls.

At age 13, Shah fled his Bihar village, where his father's farming income was insufficient to send his children to school. He headed to Delhi without informing his family, only to be swindled out of his savings by a friend who promised to connect him with Bollywood celebrities. Driven by the fraudster to Bangalore, he ran out of money and was stranded there.

This experience marked a turning point in his life.

Shah started working as a security guard at a building that housed a dance studio, fascinated by the people dancing passionately across the floor. The studio owner, impressed by his dedication, offered to teach him for free.

Dancing closely with females was unheard of in his rural background. "Where I come from, you don't get close to women like that," admits Shah, aged 40. "There was a shortage of male dancers in the class, so I was given two female partners to dance with, and I was over the moon."

When he returned to Mumbai as an 18-year-old, his passion for dance had grown. He continued learning under a Bollywood choreographer while working odd jobs.

Each week, he would walk from his home in Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, to dance classes in a nearby district filled with tall office buildings, upscale hotels, and foreign consulates.

His passion ultimately led him to see a potential business opportunity: high-priced imported dance shoes.

"I wanted to make similar shoes with 'Made in India' labels," Shah says.

His journey in the dance industry has taken him far from poverty-stricken rural Bihar, now determined to create a life of wealth and success.

He brought two samples to the tight lanes of Dharavi, home to a well-established industry focusing on leather and textiles. Relying on this experienced community and his own background in producing bags and wallets, Shah started experimenting.

Four years of trial and error eventually resulted in Shah Shoes. The brand gained momentum, capturing the attention of stylists and choreographers who spread word about the shoes to dance studios. They even found their way into movies.

"I've created shoes for numerous Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. Sometimes I'm unaware that the actors have worn my shoes; it's only when I see them onscreen that I discover they were made by me due to their distinctive cuts, design, and style," Shah recalls.

One memorable moment was meeting Kylie Minogue through a choreographer. "She loved my shoes and purchased eight pairs," Shah excitedly shares, presenting CNN with a photo of himself with the Australian pop star.

Nearly eighteen years later, Shah Shoes has aided in supporting Shah's family in Bihar, including six siblings. He's bought a home for his parents and established an education center in his hometown for those who cannot afford schooling.

"I never thought I'd reach this significant point in my life when my only desire was to meet Bollywood stars. But now, I create these remarkable shoes," Shah reflects.

Social media played a crucial role in his success, specifically Facebook, allowing him to find buyers – something he attributed to Prime Minister Modi's promotion of "digital India."

Shah continues optimistically, "My business will only continue to expand with the levels of economic growth we're experiencing in India."

