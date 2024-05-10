Indian Forces Withdraw from the Maldives

According to a spokesperson from the Maldives, India has completely removed its troops from the Maldives, an island group in the Indian Ocean. This was confirmed by a representative of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to the media group Sun. Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had previously announced that the soldiers had been substituted with civilian personnel from India.

Since 2010, Indian soldiers have been based in the tropical holiday destination. Their duties included monitoring the vast ocean area, preventing illegal fishing and drug smuggling, transporting patients from isolated islands to clinics, and providing assistance in times of disaster.

The Maldives, a country with only 500,000 inhabitants, relied on India's military presence for its national security. India, in turn, was interested in the archipelago because of its strategic location in the Indian Ocean, a significant trade route between Asia and Europe. However, relations between the two countries have been tense recently.

During his election campaign, President Muizzu advocated for ending India's military presence in the Maldives. Meanwhile, he has strengthened his nation's ties with China - India's rival, which seeks more influence in the region. The Maldives is part of China's "New Silk Road" initiative, but also receives development aid from India.

Early this year, tourism marketing initiatives by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Lakshadweep, a nearby Indian archipelago, sparked resentment in the Maldives. The Maldives, heavily dependent on tourism, triggered disrespectful statements from three deputy ministers, among others, who were subsequently suspended. In response, Bollywood stars, prominent cricketers, politicians, and a travel platform in India promoted the Indian islands and called for a boycott of the Maldives.

Source: www.ntv.de