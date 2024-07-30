- India landslide: At least 45 dead and many injured

Heavy rainfall in southern India has caused the death toll from landslides to rise to at least 45, with many more feared trapped. Rescue workers are searching for survivors under the rubble of destroyed homes, according to officials and local media.

The landslides occurred early Tuesday morning (local time) in the state of Kerala as people slept in their homes. The earth masses hit villages where hundreds of people live. Images showed widespread devastation - destroyed homes, piles of rubble, uprooted trees, and swept-away vehicles.

36 bodies have been found so far in the affected district of Wayanad, according to local authorities. Nine more bodies were discovered in a neighboring district, washed away, India Today reported.

At least 100 people have been rescued so far, said Kerala's health minister, Veena George. Around 70 people have been admitted to hospitals with injuries.

Hundreds of people may still be trapped under the earth masses in the hilly region, The Hindu newspaper wrote. Rain is hampering rescue efforts, the minister added. Rescue teams are being airlifted to the site. The region is difficult to access, with a major bridge washed away. Sniffer dogs are in use. Heavy rainfall is forecast for the region in the next 24 hours.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones and my prayers are with the injured." Rescue efforts are underway to help all those affected, he added. Modi also announced a compensation of 200,000 rupees (around 2,200 euros) for the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees for each injured person.

Floods and mudslides are annual companions of the monsoon season, which lasts from May to September in India. The rain is vital for plant life and agriculture, but can also pose a constant threat to human life.

