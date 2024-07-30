- India landslide: At least 106 dead, many injured

Heavy landslides in southern India's Kerala state have claimed at least 106 lives, with around 100 people still missing, local authorities reported. Rescue workers are searching for survivors under the rubble of destroyed homes, with some affected areas initially cut off from the outside world.

The landslides occurred early Tuesday morning (local time) as people slept in their homes. The landslides hit villages where hundreds of people live, leaving scenes of devastation - destroyed homes, mounds of rubble, uprooted trees, and washed-away vehicles.

Heavy monsoon rains in the region over the past few days had softened the earth. More than 120 people are being treated for injuries, according to authorities in Kerala. The state's health minister, Veena George, announced the construction of a temporary hospital to provide basic care and stabilize injured people until they can be transported to other hospitals.

Rescue efforts are challenging. The army and navy are supporting relief efforts in the Wayanad district, but rain is hampering rescue teams. Poor weather conditions are making aerial rescues difficult, with helicopters unable to land in some areas. The region is also difficult to access due to a washed-away bridge. Search dogs are being used, and rescue teams are stringing ropes over fast-flowing, muddy rivers to save people. Heavy rainfall is forecast for the next 24 hours.

Many migrant workers employed on tea, coffee, and cardamom plantations in the area are unreachable, according to the Malayalam Manorama news portal. Mobile networks in the region were initially disrupted. Tourist destinations are also located in the area, with 250 people reportedly trapped in one resort. The landslides hit three locations in Kerala state - Mepaddi, parts of Mundakkai, and Chooralmala. Further details were not immediately available.

Indian politicians have expressed their condolences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones and my prayers are with the injured. Rescue efforts are underway to help all those affected." He also announced compensation of 200,000 rupees (approximately 2,200 euros) for the families of the deceased and 50,000 rupees for each injured person.

Floods and mudslides are annual companions of the monsoon season, which lasts from May to September in India. While the rain is vital for plant life and agriculture, it can also pose life-threatening risks to people.

"Our country has witnessed an alarming increase in landslides in recent years," said opposition politician Rahul Gandhi in parliament. The grandson of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi called for measures to tackle these natural disasters. He plans to visit the affected region on Wednesday.

Heavy rains in neighboring Pakistan have also caused deaths and destruction, with more than 20 people killed in several parts of the country since Monday, according to rescue forces and disaster management authorities.

Thousands of tourists are stranded in the northern mountains of the country, according to a spokesperson from the provincial authority. Rescue teams are en route to free people from now-inaccessible villages.

Aid from Brussels

To mitigate the devastating effects of extreme weather conditions, the EU has promised a total of 2.4 million euros in humanitarian aid to Bangladesh, India, and the Philippines. The funds will benefit the most affected populations. India and Bangladesh will receive half of the aid, with the remaining 1.2 million euros earmarked for the Philippines.

The tragic event has left many mourning the loss of their loved ones, with the death toll reaching at least 106. Due to the landslides, several individuals are still missing and feared dead.

