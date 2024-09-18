India expresses its intention to continue purchasing Russian oil, provided no sanctions are imposed.

14:05 Munz (Informal): No Sweat About F-16s for Kremlin's Ears

The first batch of Western F-16 fighter jets are now in action in Ukraine. However, due to reasons like lack of permit to launch missiles into Russia's heart, the Kremlin seems unbothered by this, shares ntv's Rainer Munz from Moscow.

13:45 Kremlin (Informal): Stoltenberg's Words on Long-Range Weapons Dangerously Pointless

Russia has labeled NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg's remarks as "dangerously pointless". Stoltenberg suggested in his conversation with "The Times" that it wouldn't be a big deal for Ukraine to take out targets further into Russia using western weapons with longer range. Presidential spokesperson Dmitri Peskov remarked that such disregard for Russian President's statements is a "shortsighted and unprofessional move". Putin had previously warned that nations permitting use of longer-range missiles would become directly involved in the conflict.

13:17 Atomic Experts Spot Mines and Military Equipment in Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russian troops and equipment are stationed in the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Ukrainian land. Moreover, landmines have been planted between the inner and outer fences. The International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) has reported this. IAEA experts were prevented from accessing specific turbine halls throughout the reporting period. The power plant was seized by Russian soldiers at the beginning of the war, and international experts have been concerned about the security situation ever since. Just a month ago, a cooling tower caught fire.

12:41 Kremlin (Informal): Middle East Tension Escalation Warning Post Pager Explosions

After the series of pager explosions in Lebanon, the Kremlin has cautioned about an "escalation of tensions" in a highly explosive region. "Whatever may have happened, it will definitely lead to an escalation of tensions," stated Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov. The region, as Peskov highlighted, is already "on the brink" and every such occurrence has the potential to trigger a conflict. The Russian Foreign Ministry considers the incident to be another "act of hybrid warfare against Lebanon."

12:24 Ukraine (Informal): Ten Billion Euro Increase in Budget to Pay Off Soldiers

Ukraine has approved a supplementary budget exceeding ten billion euros in additional spending, primarily channeled towards the military. The total budget expenditure will surge by around 13% to more than 81 billion euros, a record-high figure for Ukraine. The budget adjustments were essential to pay off soldiers, among other expenses, their September risk allowances.

11:36 Sharma (Informal): F-16 Jets Wouldn't be the Ultimate Answer

Ukrainian President Zelensky is pushing for 128 F-16 fighter jets to gain air superiority over Ukraine. While Western nations have agreed to provide around 60, less than half, ntv's Kavita Sharma views this as a triumph that the delivery and pilot training have commenced. However, challenges in implementing the weapon system have already surfaced.

11:16 Ukrainian Intelligence (Informal): We Took Down Russian Munitions Depot

A source from Ukrainian intelligence service SBU has confirmed to Kyiv Independent that Ukraine was behind the attack on the large munitions warehouse in Russian Toropez the previous night. The depot housed ballistic missiles, including Iskander, anti-aircraft missiles, artillery ammunition, and glide bombs. According to the source, the Ukrainian drones "effectively dismantled" the depot. Following the Ukrainian drone's impact, "an extremely powerful explosion" occurred. "The SBU is collaborating closely with its military counterparts to systematically reduce Russia's missile capabilities, which they use to bombard Ukrainian cities," the source stated. Plans are in place to launch similar attacks on other Russian military targets.

10:49 Ukrainian Drone Manufacturers (Informal): Chance to Bid for Ramstein Order

Ukrainian drone manufacturers are now eligible to participate in tenders organized by the drone coalition within the Ramstein format for the first time. According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the tender series will encompass two lots: one for the production of First-Person-View (FPV) drones and one for interception drones. The ministry considers this as a significant boost to Ukrainian manufacturing. All submitted proposals will be reviewed by members of the drone coalition. Successful candidates will receive orders for further tests.

10:27 Video Surfaces of Attack on Russian Munitions Depot

Russia has not yet confirmed it, but the governor of the Tver region already reported on Telegram that a Ukrainian drone attack caused a fire. It is believed that it was a large weapons and munitions depot. Residents were evacuated, and footage of the fire is circulating online.

09:39 Nine Hurt in Kharkiv, Two Dead in Zaporizhzhia (Informal)

Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, was shaken by another heavy Russian air attack the previous day. Guided bombs detonated in various districts, injuring nine people. This is the latest in a series of recent attacks on civilians. On Sunday, a precision bomb took the life of a woman and injured 43 others, including four children. Russian air attacks on settlements were also carried out in the Zaporizhzhia region, where two lives were lost.

According to local sources, energy facilities in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy have once again been targeted by Russian drones. Preliminary reports suggest no casualties, but the repeated attacks have put a substantial pressure on the city's energy system. Just two days prior, Russia attacked the energy infrastructure in Sumy and its surrounding area with rockets and drones, causing a temporary power outage for about 280,000 households, as per the Ministry of Energy.

08:27 Ukrainian Military: 1130 Russian Casualties in Past 24 Hours

The Ukrainian military reports that 1130 soldiers have been either killed or wounded over the past 24 hours. Since the commencement of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022, the Ukrainians have reported 637,010 enemy casualties. Ukrainian troops also claim to have destroyed 25 artillery systems, 45 transport and tank vehicles, and six tanks since yesterday.

07:55 Ukraine Prepares for F-16 Jet Deployment

The Ukrainian Air Force has finalized its plans for deploying Western F-16 fighter jets. All tasks for the military and the Ministry of Defense have been established, as per Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address on video. Discussions with the Air Force Command also focused on potential expansion of the aircraft fleet and further pilot training. Many in Kyiv are advocating for improved basic pilot training, considering the frequent heavy losses. Currently, training takes 40 days. Ukraine is expected to receive around 60 F-16 jets, but only a few have been delivered so far.

07:19 Russia Accuses Ukraine of Drone Attacks on Several Regions

Russia alleges that Ukraine has carried out drone attacks on several regions. Russia's state news agency TASS reports, citing the Defense Ministry, that 54 Ukrainian drones were shot down over five Russian regions overnight, with half of them downed in the border region of Kursk and the rest in the border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod, and western regions of Smolensk and Oryol. The agency does not mention the region of Tver northwest of Moscow, where local authorities and military bloggers reported a drone attack on a large ammunitions warehouse in the city of Toropets, resulting in a fire that required evacuation of residents.

06:57 Ukrainian Attack Causes Significant Damage to Russian Munitions Depot

According to military bloggers, the Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Toropez in the Tver region set a munitions depot containing thousands of tons of ammunition and rockets on fire. The depot, as per bloggers, has been expanded in recent times and houses 42 reinforced bunkers and 23 warehouses and workshops. Former Russian intelligence officer Igor Girkin reports on Telegram that the situation in the area is under control. Ukrainian military bloggers conclude from their data analysis that substantial damage was inflicted, particularly on newer bunkers.

06:20 Green Party Deputy Fraction Chief: AfD and BSW Spread Russian Narratives

The deputy chief of the Green Party fraction, Konstantin von Notz, calls for an immediate debate in the German Parliament on Russian influence operations in Germany. "Analyses of internal papers from the Russian propaganda factory SDA reveal very clearly the cunning methods by which Russian bodies manipulate our democracy, public discourses, and elections," says the interior policy expert. "With AfD, BSW, and other eager accomplices spreading Russian narratives into the public and parliaments, harmful alliances are formed to weaken German interests together. Supporters of Ukraine are identified, spied on, and attempts are made to publicly discredit them."

05:42 Russian Actors Spread Misleading Videos about Kamala Harris

Russian actors, according to investigations by software giant Microsoft, are amplifying their disinformation campaign against US presidential candidate Kamala Harris. A group linked to the Kremlin, known as Storm-1516, has produced two false videos since late August to smear Harris' and her running mate Tim Walz's campaigns. One video shows a group of supposed Harris supporters attacking an alleged Trump rally participant. The other video features an actor spreading the false claim that Harris injured a girl in a 2011 accident, leaving her paralyzed, and fled the scene. Both videos have reportedly gained millions of views.

05:19 Explosions and Fire in Russian Tver

A Ukrainian drone attack, as per Russian reports, has caused a fire in the Russian region of Tver. Debris from a destroyed Ukrainian drone reportedly ignited a fire in the city of Toropets, necessitating the partial evacuation of residents. Governor Igor Rudenya announced this on the Telegram messaging platform. Firefighters are currently attempting to contain the blaze. The cause of the fire remains unclear. Russian air defense units are reportedly still engaged in repelling a "massive drone attack" on the city. The town, with a population of slightly over 11,000, is reportedly the site of a Russian storehouse for stocking rockets, ammunition, and explosives, as per a 2018 report by state news agency RIA.

03:57 Russian Governors Report Drone Attacks

Ukraine is attacking several regions in western Russia with drones, as per local governors. Seven Ukrainian drones were shot down in the Smolensk region, bordering Belarus, Governor Vasily Anochin reported on Telegram. The Russian air defense destroyed a drone over the Orjol region, Governor Andrei Klychkov reported on Telegram. At least 14 Ukrainian attack drones were shot down over the Bryansk region, bordering Ukraine, Governor Alexander Bogomaz reported on Telegram. The government in Kyiv claims the attacks target military, energy, and transport infrastructure vital to Moscow's war efforts.

02:56 Washington Probes Uranium Trade with China

The United States is looking into potential evasion of the prohibition on importing Russian uranium into the states through China. There's speculation that China is importing enriched uranium from Russia while exporting its own production to the U.S., according to Reuters, sourced from government sources. "We're worried the ban on Russian uranium might be bypassed," commented Jon Indall from the U.S. Uranium Producers Association (UPA). "We don't want to cut off the Russian supply and then find ourselves relying solely on China. We've requested the Commerce Department to probe this matter." The Commerce Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

01:54 Inside Scoop: U.S. Plans to Stockpile OilAn insider claims the U.S. government aims to replenish its strategic oil reserves. The U.S. is contemplating the acquisition of up to 6 million barrels of oil, a source revealed. If this goes through, it would be the largest purchase since an impressive release in 2022. Following high gasoline prices due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. government offloaded substantial amounts of oil from its strategic reserve in 2022, marking the "most significant oil reserve release ever."

00:45 Tragedy in Saporischschja: Two Dead, Five WoundedOvernight, Russia attacked the Saporischschja area, resulting in at least two fatalities and five injuries, according to Governor Ivan Fedorov. He later clarified that Russia had heavily bombarded the Komyshuvakha community in the region. Several houses and an infrastructure facility were also harmed. Emergency services are still at the scene, evaluating the severity of the damage, "Kyiv Independent" states.

23:38 U.S. Ambassador to UN: We've Related Ukrainian President Zelensky's StrategyU.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield stated that the American administration has become acquainted with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's new "peace strategy." Ukrainian news outlet "European Pravda" reported this, citing a press conference at UN headquarters. "We've reviewed President Zelensky's peace strategy. We respect it as a tactic that could yield results. We're seeking to comprehend how we can contribute to this," she commented. The U.S. Ambassador expressed optimism about progress in the peace process, without providing further details. Thomas-Greenfield appears to be alluding to the "victory strategy" announced by Zelensky the previous month.

22:29 False Alarm in Latvia: Bird Swarm Mistaken for Unidentified Aerial PhenomenonFalse alarm in Latvia: A supposed intrusion of the Baltic NATO country's airspace by an unknown aerial object proved to be an innocuous incident. The object, which approached the border from neighboring Belarus and crossed it in the eastern area of Kraslava, was a flock of birds. The Latvian news agency Leta reports this, citing the air force. Earlier, the Defense Ministry in Riga had reported that an unidentified aerial object had been detected. Consequently, NATO interception aircraft stationed at the base in Lielvārde were dispatched to monitor the airspace. However, they could not spot any suspicious objects.

21:59 Moldova and Germany Collaborate on CybersecurityMoldova and Germany are bolstering their defenses against "Putin's hybrid warfare" through a cybersecurity agreement. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stated in Chisinau that Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed to continue utilizing his hybrid warfare tactics against Europe, particularly Moldova, as a means of instability. "But that's why we're intensifying our own initiatives," she said. Through tech equipment, information exchange, and training, they aim to "thwart cyberattacks in Moldova and unmask disinformation."

