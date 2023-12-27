Skip to content
India: Divinely revered stone turns out to be a dinosaur egg

Surprising revelation: a supposedly sacred stone ball that has been worshipped by a family in India for centuries is actually the egg of a herbivorous dinosaur.

This stone ball in India, revered as divine, turned out to be a dinosaur egg. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A stone ball that has probably been revered as divine in one family for generations has turned out to be a dinosaur egg. It came from a herbivorous titanosaurus that lived millions of years ago in central India, according to Mahesh Thakkar from the Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) in Lucknow.

He and other scientists came across the farmer Vesta Mandloi and the supposed stone ball because a geological park is to be opened in the region in the state of Madhya Pradesh, as Thakkar told the German Press Agency.

Mandloi and other farmers in the village of Padlya and surrounding settlements worship stone balls as a symbol of the popular Hindu god Shiva and as guardians of the land and livestock, according to the report. The researchers also found dinosaur eggs in the surrounding settlements.

A large number of dinosaur bones, teeth and eggs have already been found in the fossil-rich area. In January, for example, researchers reported the discovery of 92 titanosaur clutches with a total of 256 eggs in the scientific journal "PLOS ONE". Some of the nests are located in and around Padlya.

