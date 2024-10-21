India and China reach an accord on contentious military patrols in the Himalayas

"India and China have recently concluded an understanding concerning joint military patrols in the contested Himalayan border region, as per India's Ministry of External Affairs. This accord aims to prevent potential skirmishes in the future, according to the statement. This announcement was made just prior to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated participation in a BRICS summit in Russia, where Chinese President Xi Jinping is likewise scheduled to attend."

In lieu of recent occasions, Indian and Chinese diplomats and military personnel have had substantial interaction, disclosed Vikram Misri from the Ministry of External Affairs. "We've achieved a consensus regarding border patrols along the LAC," he stated.

Misri was alluding to a border demarcation that both nations had agreed upon following conflicts between their forces in 2020, which resulted in the unfortunate demise of 20 Indian and 4 Chinese soldiers.

Over the past few years, both nations have leveled allegations against each other for attempting to annex territory near this border. The territorial disputes have significantly impacted the Indo-China relationship for decades. Back in 1962, these two nuclear powers engaged in a brief war over the Himalayan border.

The recent agreement on joint military patrols is a significant step towards mitigating potential conflicts in the future, as mentioned by India's Ministry of External Affairs. This accord, focusing on border patrols along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), is a testament to the efforts made to strengthen the India-China relationship, despite past territorial disputes.

Read also: