Independently verifying entry regulations is crucial for vacationers on packaged trips.

Travel companies have a duty to provide information before sealing a deal. Yet, what if entry conditions shift post-booking? A court recently ruled that travelers bear responsibility in this situation.

Which identification document is needed, and does a visa apply? Travelers must educate themselves in a timely manner and self-reliantly about entry conditions, avoiding reliance solely on the travel agency's details, which were accurate at the time of booking.

Nevertheless, a Munich Local Court judgment illustrates the consequences: If you fail to provide correct documents, trip delays and correspondingly higher costs may ensue.

Postponed and significantly more expensive Maldives trip

In this instance, a family aimed to visit the Maldives in summer 2023. However, their seven-year-old son was barred from checking in at the airport counter due to only possessing an extended children's passport. Since January 2023, a new children's passport had been mandatory for entry. The family had booked the vacation in 2022.

The result: The family needed to obtain a new children's passport for their son, arrange new flights, and spend an overnight lodging at the departure point. They sought nearly 4,600 euros in compensation from the travel agency due to their uninformed status about the revised entry regulations.

However, the Munich Local Court turned down their claim. The organizer had disclosed entry formalities prior to signing the agreement and emphasized that documentation should be authentic and not extended. The plaintiffs didn't respond to why they desired to travel with an extended children's passport.

Travelers must stay informed about the latest rules

Regardless, the court stated that, in their opinion, the defendant organizer had no further obligation to inform about revised entry conditions after the agreement. It is the traveler's responsibility to remain updated on current regulations - particularly for long-distance trips.

Since the plaintiffs had access to the internet, it was "reasonably practicable" for them to recheck the authentic entry requirements only a few weeks ahead of the trip, as per the court. Considering the nine-month interval between booking and departing time in this scenario, the ruling is pending (Az.: 223 C 19445/23).

Intriguing tidbit: The German Foreign Office's travel and safety guidelines offer current information on valid entry requirements globally.

In such situations, it would be beneficial for travelers to visit consumer centres for advice and guidance on their rights and responsibilities. Consumer centres can provide valuable information and assist in navigating complex issues related to travel bookings.

Furthermore, to avoid such predicaments, travelers should actively monitor and verify entry requirements on their own, as regular updates may occur after booking. Consumer centres can also provide resources and tools to help travelers stay informed about the latest rules and regulations.

Read also: