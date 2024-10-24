Independent specialists and Democrats caution that Trump is neglecting his transition responsibilities.

Trump's team has surpassed two crucial deadlines for the transition, deviating from tradition in a manner that could potentially pose complications for a seamless handover of power.

By September 1st, both the Trump and Harris campaigns were supposed to pen down a memorandum of understanding with the General Services Administration, granting them access to office space, communications, technology, and IT support. They were also expected to submit an ethics plan and outline the preliminary individuals requiring security clearances to access classified information during a transition.

By October 1st, both campaigns were required to sign another memorandum of understanding with the White House, detailing the access terms to agencies, inclusive of personnel, facilities, and documents.

As of yesterday, Trump's team has neglected to sign either memorandum or present an ethics plan, while Harris's team has accomplished these tasks.

Max Stier, the president of the nonpartisan, nonprofit Partnership for Public Service, voiced concern that inadequate transition planning could hinder a potential second Trump term in addressing threats from day one.

“It poses a considerable challenge to their capacity to carry out essential preparation work necessary for them to effectively take over without dropping the baton, should former President Trump be re-elected,” Stier told CNN.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who serves as the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, issued a cautionary statement on Wednesday to Trump and his vice presidential nominee, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, indicating that their actions were "an aberration from established federal government norms and a flagrant disregard for the uninterrupted functioning of essential American democratic institutions."

Raskin explained that without the memoranda in effect, the transition of power is jeopardized and could "pose a threat to our national security."

This issue has surfaced in the past: In 2000, as a Florida recount and Supreme Court battle unfolded, neither George W. Bush’s nor Al Gore’s teams were engaged in a transition process, a factor that the 9/11 Commission Report identified as contributing to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Without the memoranda signed, the outgoing Biden team would be unable to brief and share information with an incoming Trump team.

“It is a crucial period for whatever the subsequent president is to engage with federal agencies to comprehend the challenges they face and establish trust and collaboration with the individuals there, and that this could possibly be my greatest concern - a disrupted process that would obstruct the sharing of information,” said Valerie Boyd, director of the Center for Presidential Transition at the Partnership for Public Service.

Stier added, “Not having the memorandums in place signifies the absence of engagement with the government resources that are fundamental to being prepared. And that’s an issue – a significant issue.”

